What’s Coming on Netflix UK in March 2020

Thanks to some early announcements, we’ve got a pretty good picture of what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom in March 2020. Here’s the current list of new releases coming to Netflix UK in March, 2020.

Don’t forget Netflix is also getting more Studio Ghibli titles come March 1st. If you missed any of the February 1st additions, now is your chance to catch up on those before even more drop. There’s even more on the way for April too.

N = Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 1st

Arrietty (2010) – Anime film based on the classic British novel The Wanderers.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 N – Kid car Cory Carson goes on adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills.

– Kid car Cory Carson goes on adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills. My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) – Charming anime film that follows the Yamada family and their everyday adventures.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) – Classic anime feature set on earth a 1000 years after an apocalyptic event that has pushed humanity to the brink of extinction. Princess Nausicaä finds herself caught in-between two warring factions that threaten to destroy little of what’s left of her world.

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) – Documentary on the meteoric rise of British rock-band Oasis

Princess Mononoke (1997) – Anime film that sees a Prince on a journey to find the cure for Tatarigami’s curse but finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining colony,

Spirited Away (2001) – The second highest-grossing anime film of all time, a ten-year-old girl Chihiro Ogino must rediscover her own name if she is to escape a world full of demons, witches and evil gods.

The Cat Returns (2002) – Anime film that sees a young high schooler Haru transported to the Cat Kingdom after saving the life of a Cat Prince.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) – Anime feature based on the Japanese folk tale ‘The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter’.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 4th

Apollo 11 (2019) – Documentary on the Apollo 11 spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon in 1969.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 5th

Castlevania: Season 3 N – Anime series based on the beloved video game franchise Castlevania. After the death of his wife, Count Dracula uses his forces of evil to take revenge upon humanity.

– Anime series based on the beloved video game franchise Castlevania. After the death of his wife, Count Dracula uses his forces of evil to take revenge upon humanity. Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours: Season 1 N – Indian children’s animated series follows an innocent but super-strong toddler, Little Bheem, on his mischievous adventures in a small Indian town

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 6th

Gulity (2020) N – Hindi thriller

– Hindi thriller Paradise PD: Season 2 N – Adult animated comedy series that follows the idiotic police department of Paradise.

– Adult animated comedy series that follows the idiotic police department of Paradise. Spenser Confidential (2020) N – Crime-drama starring Mark Wahlberg as the ex-felon and former police detective Spenser, as he returns to the streets of Boston to investigate a twisted murder conspiracy.

– Crime-drama starring Mark Wahlberg as the ex-felon and former police detective Spenser, as he returns to the streets of Boston to investigate a twisted murder conspiracy. The Protector: Season 3 N – Turkish superhero drama set in Istanbul, following a shopkeeper who discovers his family are connected to a secret ancient order tasked with protecting the city of Istanbul.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 10th

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020) N – Interactive animated special

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 11th

Dirty Money: Season 2 N – Crime docuseries that focus on corporate corruption and some of the biggest scandals by major corporations the influential figures that lead them.

– Crime docuseries that focus on corporate corruption and some of the biggest scandals by major corporations the influential figures that lead them. On My Block: Season 3 N – Comedy drama that follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school.

– Comedy drama that follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school. Straight Outta Compton (2015) – Biographical film on the Compton rap group NWA and their controversial rise to stardom.

The Circle Brazil: Season 1 N – The Circle moves to Brazil as a new group of contestants use social media to influence each other to win a huge cash grand prize.

– The Circle moves to Brazil as a new group of contestants use social media to influence each other to win a huge cash grand prize. The Valhalla Murders: Season 1 N – Icelandic crime-drama series

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 13th

A Quiet Place (2018) – American horror that sees a small family struggling to survive in a world that making the slightest noise could mean your impending doom.

Bloodride: Season 1 N – Norwegian horror anthology series

– Norwegian horror anthology series Beastars: Season 1 N – Anime series set in a world where anthropomorphic animals are split amongst prey and predator, high-schooler Legoshi, a wolf, is at the center of a murder investigation when a fellow classmate is eaten.

– Anime series set in a world where anthropomorphic animals are split amongst prey and predator, high-schooler Legoshi, a wolf, is at the center of a murder investigation when a fellow classmate is eaten. Élite: Season 3 N – Spanish teen thriller series that follows a group of students at an elite secondary school.

– Spanish teen thriller series that follows a group of students at an elite secondary school. Kingdom: Season 2 N – Korean horror series set in the Joseon period. The crown prince must fight for the future of his country as a deadly plague threatens to destroy the land.

– Korean horror series set in the Joseon period. The crown prince must fight for the future of his country as a deadly plague threatens to destroy the land. Lost Girls (2020) N – Thriller starring Amy Ryan as a distraught mother leads her own investigation into the disappearance of her daughter in a Long Island community.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 16th

It (2017) – Horror based on the novel of the same name by author Stephen King. A group of outcast children comes toe to toe with a killer clown that is hellbent on eating all the children of Derry, Maine.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 N – Spin-off series of the DreamWorks film Boss Baby.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 17th

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 N – Archibald Strutter, a positive chicken who often goes astray from home, but eventually always finds his way back home.

– Archibald Strutter, a positive chicken who often goes astray from home, but eventually always finds his way back home. Shaun the Sheep: Season 6 N – Aardman animated series that follows the adventures of Shaun the Sheep.

– Aardman animated series that follows the adventures of Shaun the Sheep. The Post (2017) – Political thriller based on real events that saw two employees of The Washington Post risk careers to uncover the scandalous secrets of the Vietnam War.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 19th

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N – Anime spin-off the popular sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 20th

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 N – Teen drama series that follows teo siblings who move to a private boarding school for gifted future leaders after their astronaut mother dies in a rocket explosion.

– Teen drama series that follows teo siblings who move to a private boarding school for gifted future leaders after their astronaut mother dies in a rocket explosion. Maska (2020) N – Hindi drama

– Hindi drama Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Miniseries N – The inspiring story of trailblazing African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker who built a haircare empire that made her America’s first female self-made millionaire.

– The inspiring story of trailblazing African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker who built a haircare empire that made her America’s first female self-made millionaire. The Letter for the King: Season 1 N – Fantasy series that follows teenage squire, Tirui, who embarks on a perilous quest to deliver a secret letter to the king

– Fantasy series that follows teenage squire, Tirui, who embarks on a perilous quest to deliver a secret letter to the king Tiger King: Season 1 N – New Netflix docuseries from the makes of the Fyre Festival documentary.

– New Netflix docuseries from the makes of the Fyre Festival documentary. Ultras (2020) N – Italian drama that follows an aging football Ultra that looks to life outside of the beautiful game after a lifetime of passion, violence, and football.

– Italian drama that follows an aging football Ultra that looks to life outside of the beautiful game after a lifetime of passion, violence, and football. Vampires: Season 1 N – French supernatural drama series.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 23rd

Freud – Season 1 N – Austrian period thriller based on the life of neurologist Sigmund Freud.

– Austrian period thriller based on the life of neurologist Sigmund Freud. Sol Levante: Season 1 N – New anime series from Production I.G. and Netflix.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 25th

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N – Documentary on Argentine racing car driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

– Documentary on Argentine racing car driver Juan Manuel Fangio. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N – Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement.

– Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement. The Occupant (2020) N – Spanish drama of a once successful executive and his family are forced to leave their home after they can no longer afford their lavish lifestyle.

– Spanish drama of a once successful executive and his family are forced to leave their home after they can no longer afford their lavish lifestyle. YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 N – Popular South Korean animated children’s program.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 26th

7SEEDS: Season 2 N – Anime series set years after a disaster wiped humanity off the face of the earth, a group of humans is revived from cryostasis only to wake up to a new and dangerous world.

– Anime series set years after a disaster wiped humanity off the face of the earth, a group of humans is revived from cryostasis only to wake up to a new and dangerous world. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: Season 1 N – Docuseries that explores the tragic death of 8year-old Gabriel Fernandez

– Docuseries that explores the tragic death of 8year-old Gabriel Fernandez Unorthodox: Miniseries N – Yiddish and English miniseries that sees a young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who flees her arranged marriage and religious community to start a new life abroad.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 N – Reality series that revolves around the crew of Gotham Garage, who take classic cars and give them a modern makeover.

– Reality series that revolves around the crew of Gotham Garage, who take classic cars and give them a modern makeover. Ozark: Season 3 N – Crime-drama following Marty Byrde and his family who forced to move to the Ozarks to clean dirty money from the cartel.

– Crime-drama following Marty Byrde and his family who forced to move to the Ozarks to clean dirty money from the cartel. The Decline (2020) N – French thriller starring Guillaume Laurin as Antonie, who joins a survivalist training program after becoming convinced that a natural disaster is imminent.

– French thriller starring Guillaume Laurin as Antonie, who joins a survivalist training program after becoming convinced that a natural disaster is imminent. Uncorked (2020) N – Elijah must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectations that he carries on the family’s Memphis BBQ joint.

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 28th

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Coming to Netflix on Netflix UK on March 30th

I, Tonya (2017) – Biographical film based on the career of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding.

