What’s Coming to Netflix UK: May 2020

If you’ve already binged your way through most of Netflix during the lockdown, not to worry, there is plenty more on the way. Here’s a breakdown of everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout May 2020.

As always, we get word of a large collection of titles due out on Netflix in advance but there’s also plenty that arrives on a daily basis. Therefore, check back in with this post as we continuously update with the latest new titles on Netflix.

May 2020 is set to see some excellent Originals arrive on Netflix in addition to the licensed movies such as Justice League and The First Purge that are due out throughout the course of the month.

N = Netflix Original

Dates TBD

Justice League

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life

Snowpiercer (Season 1)

The First Purge

The Blues Brothers

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st

Adult Life Skills (2016) – Comedy – Movie drama starring Jodie Whittaker

– Comedy – Movie drama starring Jodie Whittaker All Day and a Night (2020) N – Drama – A young man must come to terms with the repercussions of his actions after committing a homicide.

– Drama – A young man must come to terms with the repercussions of his actions after committing a homicide. Almost Happy: Season 1 N – Spanish Comedy – Radio show host Sebastian tries to navigate his way in the world as he deals with the fact he’s still in love with his ex-wife.

– Spanish Comedy – Radio show host Sebastian tries to navigate his way in the world as he deals with the fact he’s still in love with his ex-wife. Drifting Dragons (Season 1) N – Anime – 12 episode animated series about the crew of an airship who make a living hunting dragons.

– Anime – 12 episode animated series about the crew of an airship who make a living hunting dragons. Get In (2019) N – French Thriller – Upon returning home from their holiday, Paul and his family discover that their house has been occupied by squatters.

– French Thriller – Upon returning home from their holiday, Paul and his family discover that their house has been occupied by squatters. Hollywood: Limited Series N – Period drama – In the golden age of Hollywood a group of aspiring young actors and filmmakers attempt to make it big.

Into the Night: Season 1 N – Belgium Thriller – As the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers attempt to fly west into the safety of darkness to escape its destructive power.

– Belgium Thriller – As the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers attempt to fly west into the safety of darkness to escape its destructive power. Killer Cove (2019) – Thriller – A woman recruits a private detective to help with a stalker.

– Thriller – A woman recruits a private detective to help with a stalker. Labyrinth (1986) – Fantasy – Jim Henson’s classic featuring David Bowie.

– Fantasy – Jim Henson’s classic featuring David Bowie. Medici: Season 3 N – Historical drama – 15th century Florence during the Renaissance, Cosimo de Medici becomes the head of the family after his father, Giovanni, dies unexpectedly.

– Historical drama – 15th century Florence during the Renaissance, Cosimo de Medici becomes the head of the family after his father, Giovanni, dies unexpectedly. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Mini-series) – Anime – High school drama

– Anime – High school drama Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N – Indian Thriller – To release her serial killer husband from prison, a doting wife commits a copycat murder in the hope of proving his innocence.

– Indian Thriller – To release her serial killer husband from prison, a doting wife commits a copycat murder in the hope of proving his innocence. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020) N – A detailed look into the life of Nobel peace prize winner, Shimon Peres, the former prime minister of Israel.

– A detailed look into the life of Nobel peace prize winner, Shimon Peres, the former prime minister of Israel. The Half of It (2020) N – Teen romance – Ellie Chu is hired by a jock to write a love letter for the most popular girl in school, Aster. Ellie’s job becomes a little more complicated when she falls in love with Aster too.

– Teen romance – Ellie Chu is hired by a jock to write a love letter for the most popular girl in school, Aster. Ellie’s job becomes a little more complicated when she falls in love with Aster too. Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 2 – Kids – New adventures with the transforming Autobots and Decepticons.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd

Luccas Neto Em: Acampamento De Férias 2 (2020) – Brazilian Comedy – Luccas and his group of friends return to have fun at summer camp.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N – Second stand-up comedy special

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 N – The latest season of the comedy series from Canada.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 N – Anime series – A scissor wielding samurai seeks to recover his memories.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 8th

18 Presents (2020) N – Drama – A mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 presents for her unborn daughter.

– Drama – A mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 presents for her unborn daughter. Chicho Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) N – Kids – A monkey mechanic help the people of Blunderberg.

– Kids – A monkey mechanic help the people of Blunderberg. Dead to Me: Season 2 N – Comedy-drama – A close friendship forms between tightly wound widow Jen Harding and free spirit Judy Hale who harbors a dark secret.

– Comedy-drama – A close friendship forms between tightly wound widow Jen Harding and free spirit Judy Hale who harbors a dark secret. Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N – Reality TV – Food and restaurant experts travel the globe to help revive failing restaurants.

– Reality TV – Food and restaurant experts travel the globe to help revive failing restaurants. Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 N – Reality TV – More car flipping with the experts from Canada.

– Reality TV – More car flipping with the experts from Canada. The Eddy: Season 1 N – Musical Drama – A French club owner deals with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the heart of Paris.

– Musical Drama – A French club owner deals with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the heart of Paris. The Hollow: Season 2 N – Animated drama – Waking up in a strange and dangerous world, three teen strangers must work together if they are to survive and return home.

– Animated drama – Waking up in a strange and dangerous world, three teen strangers must work together if they are to survive and return home. Valeria: Season 1 N – Spanish drama – After hitting a dead-end in her marriage and career, Valeria finds solace in her friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 9th

Rogue Warfare (2019) – Action thriller – A group of the best military personnel from the U.S., Russia, UK, China and France join forces to fight an underground terrorist network.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 N – Drama – Finnish crime investigation series.

– Drama – Finnish crime investigation series. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N – Documentary – Celebrities share hilarious and mind-blowing tales via animation and reenactments.

– Documentary – Celebrities share hilarious and mind-blowing tales via animation and reenactments. Trial by Media: Season 1 N – Crime docuseries – The influence of media is explored in some of the most dramatic and high profile trials of all time.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 12th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverand (2020) N – Interactive special – Kimmy comes face to face with the Reverend in a shocking climactic showdown decided by you.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 13th

The Wrong Missy (2020) N – Comedy – After meeting the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he sent the invite to the wrong person.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 14th

Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1) – Anime series about a 17-year-old infected by a parasite that consumes humans.

– Anime series about a 17-year-old infected by a parasite that consumes humans. Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 – Comedy – When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 15th

Chichipatos: Season 1 N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series Inhuman Resources: Season 1 N – French comedy series

– French comedy series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N – Kids Animation – Princess Adora leads a rebellion against the tyrannical ruler Hardok.

– Kids Animation – Princess Adora leads a rebellion against the tyrannical ruler Hardok. White Lines (Season 1) N – The thriller new series from the creator of Money Heist.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N – Stand Up comedy special

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 22nd

Control Z (Season 1) N – Spanish teen drama compared to Elite.

– Spanish teen drama compared to Elite. Harry and the Hendersons (1987) – Comedy – The Henderson family adopts a friendly Sasquatch.

– Comedy – The Henderson family adopts a friendly Sasquatch. History 101 (Season 1) N – British docu-series with bitesized chunks of history.

– British docu-series with bitesized chunks of history. The Lovebirds (2020) N – Romantic comedy – A couple are embroiled in a murder mystery and must somehow clear their names.

– Romantic comedy – A couple are embroiled in a murder mystery and must somehow clear their names. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 N – More animated shenanigans

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3 – The third season of The CW reboot of Dynasty.

– The third season of The CW reboot of Dynasty. Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Documentary – An in-depth look into the phenom of Indian American students that have dominated spelling bees since 1999.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 28th

Dorohedoro: Season 1 N – Anime – The strong prey on the weak in the district known as “Hole”. Kaimon, a reptilian man, leads a hunt against those responsible for terrorizing the inhabitants of the district.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 29th

Space Force: Season 1 N – Satirical comedy – Starring Steve Carrell, Space Force explores the sixth branch of the armed services and their duty to America in the final frontier.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in May 2020? Let us know in the comments below!