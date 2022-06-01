What’s New on Netflix UK and Top 10s: June 1st, 2022

It’s a busy start to the new month on Netflix UK with the addition of 40 new movies and TV to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the tops for June 1st, 2022.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Paddington 2 (2018)

Director: Paul King

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Michael Gambon

For a long time, Paddington 2 was received as one of the best-rated films of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, and ask any fan of the beloved Peruvian bear, and they’ll concur with the critics. An instant British classic, and a great watch just in time to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

A happily settled Paddington lands himself some odd jobs so he can buy his Aunt Lucy a special present for her 100th birthday, only for the present to be stolen and Paddington framed for stealing.

Alan Partridge (2013)

Director: Declan Lowney

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Steve Coogan, Colm Meaney, Tim Key, Karl Theobald, Nigel Lindsay

One of Steve Coogan’s most beloved characters made a hilarious return to the big screen.

North Norfolk Digital, the radio station helmed by local DJ Alan Partridge, is taken over by a corporate conglomerate. After breaking a promise to a colleague, the radio station is taken hostage, leaving Alan to live out his action hero fantasy and becomes the go-between for Scotland Yard, only for Alan to get himself into more trouble when he can’t keep his mouth shut.

Killing Eve (1 Season)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Jodie Cromer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell

One of the most popular thrillers on the BBC for a long time, Netflix UK has only been able to acquire one of the four seasons, however, it’ll be a great introduction for those who have never previously seen the series.

Eve is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a talented killer, who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fierce women, equally obsessed with each other, will go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 1st

36 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: June 1st, 2022

Alan Partridge (2013)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Reunion (2012)

American Wedding (2003)

Burning Love (2012)

Carriers (2009)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Four Brothers (2005)

How High (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Legend (2015)

Long Weekend (2021)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paradise Lost (2014)

Pride (2014)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

The Client List (2010)

The Craft (1996)

The Craigslist Killer (2011)

The Crow (1994)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Ledge (2022)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

The Woman in Black (2012)

Together Together (2021)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

Untraceable (2008)

3 TV Shows Added to Netflix UK: June 1st, 2022

Baptiste (1 Season)

Killing Eve (1 Season)

Malverde, El Santo Patron (1 Season)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK: June 1st, 2022

100 Days with Tina (2021)

Top 10 Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK for June 1st, 2022

