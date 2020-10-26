What’s New on Netflix UK and Top 10s: October 26th, 2020

On this cold Monday morning, there were only 2 new additions to the UK library. Thankfully, we’ve seen some more additions arrive on Netflix UK from the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK, and the top 10’s for October 26th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

Director: Diederik van Rooijen

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon, Kirby Johnson, Nick Thune, Louis Herthum

Upon the first impression of watching the trailer for the feature, it looked like The Exorcist on steroids. While not the highest-rated horror film, you can’t complain when it arrives just in time for Halloween.

Having died during an exorcism, Hannah Grace’s body is sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death. A graveyard shift worker’s night turns to hell when the possessed body of Hannah Grace comes to life.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 26th, 2020

CALM WITH HORSES (2020)

Wildling (2018)

What’s New on Netflix UK from the Weekend

The Devil Punisher (Season 1)

Glow Up (Season 1)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 26th, 2020

Rebecca makes it to number one, unseating Rampage and The Grinch. As for The Haunting of Bly Manor, has remained number one for over two weeks on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 26th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Barbaren

3️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

4️⃣Emily in Paris

5️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

6️⃣The Alienist

7️⃣The Queen's Gambit

8️⃣Ratched

9️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

