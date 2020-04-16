What’s New on Netflix UK: April 16th, 2020

It’s a quieter day on Netflix UK today with the addition of 8 new titles for the library. Today does mark the return of Riverdale after a month sabbatical, which means many fans will be flocking to Netflix to watch the latest episode. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today April 16th, 2020.

Riverdale: Season 4 (Episode 17) N

We typically wouldn’t highlight a new episode of Riverdale but it’s been over a month since episode 16 dropped, so fans will be delighted to learn that episode 17 is now available to stream.

Riverdale’s seventeenth episode of the series is their once a season ‘musical’ episode. The music of the episode is taken from the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Fauda: Season 3 N

The gritty Israeli espionage thriller returns for its third season on Netflix.

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 N

Fauda: Season 3 N

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N

Mischief (2019)

Only Fools and Horses: Season 4

Stunt School (2019)

Time Trap (2017)

Wild Kratts: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 4 (Episode 17) N

De Film van Dylan Haegens (2018)

Operation Red Sea (2018)

