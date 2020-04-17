What’s New on Netflix UK: April 17th, 2020

It’s been another busy day on Netflix with the release of 15 new titles to be enjoyed, bringing the total to 52 new titles added this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 17th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlights:

Too Hot to Handle: Season 1 N

We’re over a month on from the finale of Love Island, and for anyone looking to fill that hole left behind by the ITV series then look no further than Netflix’s latest dating obsession, Too Hot to Handle.

On the shores of paradise, a group of young and beautiful singles meet for the first time. Sparks fly as the contestants can’t keep their hands off each other, but if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize they’ll need to give up one thing they love… sex.

Shrek 3 (2007)

Just as Netflix UK waves goodbye to Shrek 2, the Ogre gods have blessed us with the next installment in the series, Shrek 3.

With the death of King Harold, Shrek and Fiona are next in line to become King and Queen of Far Far Away. When Shrek gets cold feet over royal duties and the idea of being a father, he sets out on a quest with Puss and Donkey to find Arthur, and make him the next King of Far Far Away.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 N

The first season, an hour-long special, of The Last Kids on Earth was extremely popular when it landed on Netflix in 2019. With the release of the second book, there are 10 brand new episodes to be enjoyed.

Orphan, Jack Sullivan, and his group of friends bring the fun to the apocalypse fighting zombies, mutant creatures and eating junk food.

15 New Titles Added to Netflix UK on April 17th, 2020:

#blackAF: Season 1 N

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Breaking In (2018)

Earth and Blood (2020) N

El Dragon: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 N

Giri / Haji: Season 1

Hasmukh: Season 1 N

Rising High (2020) N

Sergio (2020) N

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1 N

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 N

The Legacy of the Bones (2019) N

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019)

Thomas and Friends: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Season 1 N

More Titles Added to Netflix This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

A Champion Heart (2018)

Aurora (2010)

Code 8 (2019)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For the Broken Hearted (2018)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Leapfrog: Letter Factory (2003)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2011)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

Mischief (2019)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Night Hunter (2018)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Stunt School (2019)

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2017)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Time Trap (2017)

World Famous Lover (2020)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Fauda: Season 3 N

Only Fools and Horses: Season 4

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

Press: Season 1 N

Still Game: Season 8

Super Wings: Season 1

Tjovito: Season 1

Wild Kratts: 2 Seasons

Winx Club: 2 Seasons

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

The Innocence Files: Limited Series N

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness: Limited Series N (New Episode)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix This Week:

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix This Week:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 N

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N

