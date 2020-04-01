What’s New on Netflix UK: April 1st, 2020

The start of a new month brings a whole heap of brand new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK. There’s a total of 45 new additions to the UK library today, so if you’re stuck at home in the lockdown make sure to binge what’s new on Netflix UK for April 1st, 2020.

There are plenty of exciting new titles that have arrived today. Before we get to the full list below, here are the top highlights from today’s new additions.

7 New Studio Ghibli Movies added to Netflix UK

Over the past few months, Netflix has been receiving Studio Ghibli movies for the first time ever. We’ve already seen the addition of 14 in the acclaimed studio’s collection, and today the final seven films have been added to the Netflix UK library:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Community: 6 Seasons

Before he brought Rick and Morty to the world, Dan Harmon created Community. With six excellent seasons of comedy to be binged, right now, more than ever we could do with a few good laughs.

In total, there is 110 episodes of Community, plenty to keep you busy for the next week.

After being disbarred and suspended by his law firm for lying about the possession of a bachelor’s degree from Columbia, Jeff Winger is forced to enroll at Greendale Community College. When Jeff takes a liking to Britta Perry, his activist classmate, he invites her to his fake study group in order to spend time with her. It doesn’t all go to plan when Britta invites other classmates along.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Insert some fun into your watchlist today with the addition of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The 80s classic is an era-defining film and is arguably the career-defining role of Matthew Boderick.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Ferris Bueller fakes being sick from school to spend the day with his girlfriend and best friend in the city of Chicago, meanwhile, the suspicious Dean of Students is out to catch Bueller and have him expelled.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: 2 Seasons N

With the sever lack of football going on right now the closest fans will get to watching the beautiful game on screen comes from… Sunderland. The second season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die is here as the club, now in League One, attempt to turn their fortunes around and seek promotion to the Championship.

New Titles Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020

36 New Movies Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020:

A Man Apart (2003)

American Beauty (1999)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Night (1996)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Firewall (2006)

Flight (2012)

Fool’s Good (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Ghost Town (2008)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Ladies in Black (2018)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo (2008)

Sausage Party (2016)

SETHUM AAYIRAM PON (2020)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Town (2010)

The Wind Rises (2013)

Troy (2004)

Whatever It Takes (2000)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020:

Community: 6 Seasons

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 3

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

The A List: Season 1

The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show: Season 1 N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020:

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Limited Series N

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: 2 Seasons N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020:

Nailed It! Season 4 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2020:

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N

