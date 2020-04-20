What’s New on Netflix UK: April 20th, 2020

It’s a quiet day but by all means, the quality isn’t lacking for today’s additions for Netflix UK. We’ve also recapped a quiet weekend that only saw three new titles arrive. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 20th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

The Last Dance: Season 1 N

A Netflix Original outside of the US, the sports docuseries feature the story of Michael Jordan, and the Chicago Bulls in the last championship-winning season of the beloved Bulls Dynasty. Two episodes of The Last Dance will be available to stream every week on Mondays for a total of five weeks.

With new never before seen footage, and exclusive interviews from the Chicago Bulls players, including Jordan himself, The Last Dance chronicles the last and sixth NBA Finals win of the Jordan-Bulls championship run.

Space Jam (1996)

On the same day that a docuseries featuring Michael Jordan drops, it should come at no surprise that the 90s animated feature classic, Space Jam, arrives too.

After his retirement from Basketball, NBA all-time great Michael Jordan has taken up baseball. Meanwhile, in Looney Land, Bugs Bunny and his animated friends have been challenged to a baseball game by a group of aliens who wish to enslave all the toons. Using the talent of some of the best NBA players, the ‘Monstars’ have a significant advantage over the Looney Tunes. To even the playing field, Bugs Bunny enlists the help of Michael Jordan to help save them all.

The Midnight Gospel: Season 1 N

Subscribers who grew up watching the Cartoon Network series Adventure Time will be incredibly interested in watching Netflix’s latest adult-animated series, The Midnight Gospel. Co-created by Pendleton Ward, the animated series looks like one hell of a psychedelic trip, and should come at no surprise it was chosen to be released on 4/20.

Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.

What Was New on Netflix at the Weekend?

There were more removals than arrivals on Netflix UK at the weekend but there was one saving grace with the arrival of the second installment of the Maze Runner franchise:

Babmin Ceketi (2018)

Catfish (2010)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

