What’s New on Netflix UK: April 21st, 2020

Here's what's new on Netflix UK today for April 21st, 2020.

The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

Genre: Shonen | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Nana Mizuki, Jun Fukuyama, Chie Nakamura, Shôtarô Morikubo

The last film before the arrival of Boruto, The Last: Naruto Movie made ¥2 billion at the box office in Japan. Despite being the tenth film of the massive franchise, it was incredibly well-received both critically and commercially.

Two years after the Fourth Shinobi World War, a new threat arises. Toneri Otsutsuki, a descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki, wants to punish mankind by causing the moon to fall to earth. Naruto and his friends must band together to stop Toneri, and must also rescue Hinbaya, the younger sister of Hinata who has been kidnapped by Toneri.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Season 1 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz

Comedians, Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley and Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation take to stage as a two-man improv duo for some hilarity.

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012)

Genre: Shonen | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Chie Nakamura, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Emi Shinohara, Kazue Ikura

Another success at the box office, Road to Ninja, the ninth film in the franchise, brought in over ¥1.4 billion in Japan.

Naruto and Sakura are captured in a parallel world by Madara, who’s intentions are to steal the jinchuuriki from Naruto.

