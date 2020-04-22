What’s New on Netflix UK: April 22nd, 2020

There’s lots to be enjoyed from the 8 new titles added to Netflix UK today. We see the addition of the latest season of Peaky Blinders, some hilarious animals, and an excellent new documentary, all for you to binge right now on Netflix UK on April 22nd, 2020.

Peaky Blinders

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Crime-Drama

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy

It’s taken a while for its arrival but fans of the BBC series Peaky Blinders will be delighted to see that the fifth season is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

At the crux of the 1929 financial crash, the whole world has been thrown into turmoil. The greater the opportunity, the greater the risk of misfortune and with Tommy standing as MP his whole world could come crashing down in an instant. When Tommy is approached by a bold and charismatic MP, with a radical plan for Britain, Tommy realizes that his response will not only impact his family but the entire country,

Circus of Books (2020) N

Runtime: 92 Minutes | Genre: Documentary

For over 35 years, the gay porn shop Circus of Books gave Los Angeles’ LGBT+ community a space to socialize and celebrate themselves without judgment. Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Circus of Books is the debut documentary from artist Rachel Mason, who finally asks the least radical people she knows her parents how they became American’s biggest distributors of gay porn.

Absurd Planet N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Nature-Docuseries

Life is beautiful, and so are the animals that reside on our green earth. Absurd Planet presents some of the most beautiful and bizarre creatures with some hilarious voice-overs, not to mention narrated by Mother Nature herself.

The Plagues of Breslau (2018) N

The Set-Up (2019)

The Silence of the Marsh (2019) N

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

The Willoughbys (2020) N

