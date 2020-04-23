What’s New on Netflix UK: April 23rd, 2020

It’s another batch of 6 new titles added to Netflix UK today for you to enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 23rd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 11

Genre: Anime, Sci-Fi

Before its release the latest chapter in the Ghost in the Shell story already caused controversy. Choosing CGI after traditional hand-drawn animation, many long term die-hard fans have been highly critical of the latest animation. Regardless, Netflix’s new anime series deserves a watch, and for those who have never seen Ghost in the Shell, now is the perfect time to be introduced into one of the most beloved anime franchises in Japan.

In the near future, the advancement of technology has lead to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organisation known as public security section 9.

The House of Flowers N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Drama

Cast: Cecilia Suarez, Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek, Veronica Castro, Juan Pablo Medina

The dramatic third and final season of The House of Flowers is now available to stream at your leisure. Remember to savour these final episodes because from here on out, you’ll only be able to have multiple rewatches of The House of Flowers.

A wealthy matriarch tries to maintain her family’s facade of perfection after her husband’s mistress exposes their dirty secrets.

Time to Hunt (2020) N

Director: Yoon Sung-hyun

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Ahn Jae-hong, Choi Woo-shik, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-soo

Prior to its arrival on Netflix, Time to Hunt was scheduled for a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely. Netflix has been knocking it out of the park with its latest K-Dramas, and Time to Hunt will continue that trend.

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

What’s New on Netflix UK: April 23rd, 2020

6 New Titles Added to Netflix UK today:

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 1 N

The House of Flowers: Season 3 N

My Stupid Boss (2016)

My Stupid Boss 2 (2019)

This Earth of Mankind (2019)

Time to Hunt (2020) N

1 Title Left Netflix UK Today

The Final Master (2015)

