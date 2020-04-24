What’s New on Netflix UK: April 24th, 2020

There are 6 excellent new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today. If you’re looking for laughs, action-fueled drama, or some feel-good fun, there’s something for everyone on Netflix UK for April 24th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights:

After Life N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon

After an incredibly heartfelt, and hilarious first season, Ricky Gervais is back once again for a second helping of After Life!

After the death of his wife, Tony’s once perfect life unravels around him. Depressed and lonely, Tony contemplates suicide as life without his life is unbearable. Instead Tony decides to punish the world for cruely taking his wife away from him. The once kind Tony now does whatever he wants and says whatever he wants regardless of the repercussions. Regarding his new outlook on life like a superpower, it’s not long before his friends try to twist him back round to becoming a better person again.

Extraction (2020) N

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth stars in his very first Netflix Original in the high-octane, action-packed film Extraction. Reviews from the critics have already been incredibly positive, and Extraction could already be one of the best Originals of 2020.

In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

Love 101 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kubilay Aka, Mert Yazcioglu, Alina Boz, Selahattub Pasali, Ipek Filiz Yazici

Looking for something feel good to watch today? Then make sure to stream the wonderful new heartwarming Turkish drama series Love 101.

In 1990s Turkey, a group of teenage outcasts band together to make their beloved teacher fall in love so she’ll have a reason to stay in town with them.

6 New Titles Added to Netflix UK Today

After Life: Season 2 N

Extraction (2020) N

Hello Ninja: Season 2 N

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (2019)

Love 101: Season 1 N

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (2020) N

What to look forward to on Netflix UK this weekend

What’s coming to Netflix UK on April 26th, 2020:

5Gang (2019)

Coronavirus, Explained (2020) N

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 N

The Lift Boy (2019)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!