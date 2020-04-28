Not a huge amount to brag about today despite there being over a dozen new additions to the Netflix UK library the past couple of days. Still, there a couple of gems that we know subscribers can enjoy right now, so here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 28th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Never Have I Ever N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani, Benjamin Norris

For anyone who grew up watching Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging, the latest coming-of-age comedy on Netflix, Never Have I Ever is probably perfect for you.

Inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood, Never Have I Ever is a coming of age story about Devi, a teenage first-generation Indian-American girl, and her complicated life.

Geostorm (2017)

Director: Dean Devlin

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu

Arriving on Netflix UK is the 2017 disaster thriller Geostorm. Starring beloved 300 and Phantom of the Opera actor, Gerard Butler, Geostorm is an intriguing take on the much-used ‘disaster’ genre.

In the not so distant future, humanity has conquered mother nature by the use of global climate control, allowing us to control all weather on Earth. When the satellites malfunction and the system begin to attack planet earth, it’s a race against time to save the world before it’s wiped out by a Geostorm.

What’s New on Netflix UK: April 28th, 2020

Red Istanbul (2017)

Beynelmilel (2006)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Cinar Agaci (2011)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 1

Geostorm (2017)

Görümce (2016)

Küçük Esnaf (2016)

Nesili Hayat (2009)

Organise Isler (2005)

Sour Apple (2016)

The Reliant (2019)

You Know Who (2003)

What’s New on Netflix UK: April 27th, 2020

5Gang (2019)

Boushkash (2008)

The Lift Boy (2020)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Never Have I Ever: Season 1 N

What’s popular on Netflix UK: April 28th, 2020

From now on we’re going to be including the Top Ten lists of what’s popular on Netflix UK:

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix (April 28th) 1. After Life

2. The Last Kingdom

3. The Last Dance

4. Too Hot to Handle

5. Never Have I Ever

6. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

7. Coronavirus, Explained

8. Money Heist

9. Ozark

10. Peaky Blinders

Unsurprisingly, with the release of After Life on Friday the series is currently sitting pretty at the top of the most popular TV series. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction has stayed top over the weekend and will likely stay top of Netflix UK for of least the next few days.

