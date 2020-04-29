It’s a much better day today for Netflix UK with the addition of some excellent new Originals to be enjoyed. There’s a heartwarming tale of love spanning over six decades, and a high-school crime drama that’s certain to entertain you all. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 29th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

A Secret Love N

Director: Chris Bolan

Runtime: 83 Minutes

Genre: Documentary

A real romantic tale that spans over 65 years, Pat Henschel and Pro baseball player Terry Donahue fell in love in 1947. Rule breakers and pioneers in their own right, their journey, which has taken them through many decades, is one filled with love and overcoming prejudice.

Extracurricular N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Kim Dong-hee, Jung Da-bin, Park Ju-hyun, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min-soo

Netflix has done a stellar job with its selection of K-Dramas in 2020, and that continues with the excellent new series Extracurricular. If you’re a fan of crime-dramas and seeking to watch something a little more out of your comfort zone then Extracurricular is perfect for you.

In order to fulfill his ambition of going to university, high school student Oh Ji Soo commits crimes to pay for his tuition. School bully, Seo Min-Hee, gets embroiled in the crimes committed by Oh Ji Soo, along with other students looking to make some quick cash. Going from model student to criminal, Oh Ji Soo faces unpredictable dangers to see out his goal.

What’s New on Netflix UK: April 29th, 2020

A Secret Love (2020) N

Extracurricular: Season 1 N

Love Is War (2019)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntonia Brown Story (2020) N

Nadiya’s Time to Eat: Season 1

Summertime: Season 1 N

Tjovito: 2 Seasons

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: April 29th, 2020

Here’s today’s top ten list for Netflix UK:

Top 10 Series on Netflix UK (April 29th) 1. After Life

2. Never Have I Ever

3. The Last Kingdom

4. The Last Dance

5. Too Hot to Handle

6. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

7. Coronavirus, Explained

8. Money Heist

9. Ozark

10. Peaky Blinders — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 29, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below.