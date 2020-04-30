What’s New on Netflix UK: April 30th, 2020

There are five new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix today before we see a whole heap of new titles arrive on Netflix on May 1st. Sink your teeth into something new today on Netflix UK for April 30th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Dangerous Lies N

Director: Michael Scott

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Cam Gigandet, Nick Purcha, Garfield Wilson

In her first Original film for Netflix, Riverdale star Camila Mendes stars in Dangerous Lies. A tantalizing thriller to whet the pallet before the arrival of all the new titles in May.

When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she’s drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she’s going to survive, she’ll have to question everyone’s motives even the people she loves.

Drifting Dragons N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Animation

Cast: Sora Amamiya, Makoto Furukawa, Kana Hanazawa, Tomoaki Maeno, Sôma Saitô

Polygon Pictures looks to push the boundaries of CG animation with the latest Original anime series, Drifting Dragons. The studio is responsible for the production of some excellent anime Originals on Netflix already, those being Levius and Ajin: Demi-Human.

In the world that dragons exist, they are the great hunters of the sky and can bring terror down on the people below. To combat the threat, humanity has built great machines allowing them to hunt the dragons in the skies above.

