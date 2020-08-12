What’s New on Netflix UK: August 12th, 2020

It’s another four new titles to celebrate on Netflix UK today, so if you’re not basking in the sun today make sure to tune into what’s new on Netflix UK for August 12th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Greenleaf N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 60

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

The shocking and conclusive end to the story the Greenleaf family has arrived!

Religion controls the masses, and if you control religion, well, you control them. The influential Greenleaf family harbor dark secrets, and grave lies while trying to run their Memphis Megachurch.

(Un)Well N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 55 Minutes

The wellness industry is a billion-dollar empire, promoting health and healing to the masses. But with so many products to peddle, and an extreme number of fads coming and going, do the wellness goods live up to their hype?

(Un)Well (Season 1) N

Abduction (2011)

Greenleaf (Season 5) N

Incoming (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 12th, 2020

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Kin (2018)

Pray for Rain (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 12th, 2020

Work It and The Umbrella Academy retain their top spots on Netflix UK again.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 12th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Selling Sunset

4️⃣World's Most Wanted

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

7️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

8️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

9️⃣Friday Night Dinner

🔟The Seven Deadly Sins — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 12, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!