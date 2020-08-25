What’s New on Netflix UK: August 25th, 2020

It’s Tuesday and Netflix has another batch of new releases for the UK today including an incredibly highly rated horror movie that’s no easy feat. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 25th, 2020 and we’ll cover what’s trending too.

If you missed yesterday’s new releases, you missed some great movies such as Winter’s Bone and Wuthering Heights.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new for August 25th, 2020:

I See You

Director: Adam Randall

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Gregory Alan Williams

Horror movies that manage to score well with both critics and audiences are in a very rare breed of movies and I See You from last year manages to do just that.

Here’s what you can expect:

“As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family’s already broken home.”

13 Going on 30

Director: Gary Winick

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Kathy Baker, Phil Reeves

Jennifer Garner puts in an excellent performance in what is essentially the female version of Tom Hank’s Big. One teen wishes she was older and thanks to her friend’s magical dust, she wakes up the next morning as a 30-year-old.

This title didn’t technically come out on Netflix UK today rather dropping over the weekend but it’s yet to feature in our daily title list so here it is.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 25th, 2020

13 Going on 30 (2004)

I See You (2019)

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1)

Photograph (2019)

Trinkets (Season 2) N

What’s Popular on Netflix UK for August 25th

The two top spots on the respective TV and movies list remains the same from yesterday with Lucifer and Project Power still dominating the charts. In fact, Lucifer just broke the record on the TV side smashing the previous record set by The Umbrella Academy.

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK (August 25th) 1. Lucifer

2. The Fall

3. Dirty John

4. The Umbrella Academy

5. Hoops

6. High Score

7. Rust Valley Restorers

8. Selling Sunset

9. Don't Tell the Bride

10. Good Girls pic.twitter.com/P94doqpy2h — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 25, 2020

What are you watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments down below.