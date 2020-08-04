What’s New on Netflix UK: August 4th, 2020

It’s a quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK with four new additions to the library. There’s still lots to look forward to throughout this month, so remember to keep an eye out for all of the latest releases on Netflix.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Mystery Lab N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, Mystery | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Ever wondered about the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle? Or perhaps you’re worried that Dawn of the Dead will become reality and are expecting to see the zombie apocalypse? Well, Felipe Castanhari and his lab buddies answer these questions and more as they investigate some of the greatest mysteries of the world.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave N

Director: Savage Steve Holland

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 68 Minutes

Cast: Jeremy Howard, Breanna Yde, Jackie R. Jacobson, Ricardo Hurtado, Abby Donnelly

One for the kids, Netflix’s advance into the Disney/Nickelodeon-esque programming continues with the latest Malibu Rescue release.

Summer has returned, and so has the team of Junior Rescuers, The Flounders, at their Tower 2 post. An international junior rescue championship is headed to Southern California, but when the US team comes down with a bad case of food poisoning, it’s up to The Flounders to step up and represent the country in their most challenging experience yet.

