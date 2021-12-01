What’s New on Netflix UK: December 1st, 2021

It’s a busy start to the new month on Netflix UK thanks to the addition of 38 new movies and TV shows added to the library. So as the countdown to Christmas begins, make sure to enjoy one of the many binge-able titles added today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for December 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

Director: Jane Campion

Genre: Drama, Romance, Western | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sean Keenan

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently one of the most popular British actors in Hollywood right now. And while many will recognize him for his fun portrayals of the MCU’s Doctor Strange or the BBC’s Sherlock, expect to see Cumberbatch in one of his most intense roles to date in The Power of the Dog.

Montana ranch owners the Burbank brothers are pitted against each other when one of them gets married and brings his newly wed wife and her son home.

Lost in Space (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall

As far as reboots go, one of the most ambitious reboots ever has been that of Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved 60s Lost in Space sci-fi series. After three fantastic seasons, we must now say goodbye to the Robinson clan.

When the space-faring Robinson family crash land on an alien planet, they are forced to deal with perilous odds as they try to survive and escape from the dangerous world.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 164

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Unshô Ishizuka, Tôru Ohkawa, Fuminori Komatsu, Yuki Ono

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has been receiving seasons of the beloved JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. Now for the first time in the anime’s history, the latest and highly anticipated fifth season will be available exclusively on Netflix.

In the year 2011, Florida; and Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is sent to a maximum-security prison for fifteen years for a crime she is wrongfully accused of and didn’t commit. While incarcerated she is confronted with the century-spanning rivalry between her family, and its greatest nemesis DIO, whose friend, the ideologue Enrico Pucci plans to enact DIO’s last wishes.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

Bad Santa (2016)

Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

Constantine (2005)

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision (1996)

Free Birds (2013)

Geostorm (2017)

Green Snake (2021) N

Hellegat (1980)

Jack Frost (1998)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pompeii (2014)

Redemption (2013)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Survivor (2015)

Switch (2013)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Cleanse (2018)

The End of the Journey (1981)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Last Legion (2007)

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Villain (2020)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N

Kayko and Kokosh (2 Seasons)

Lost in Space (Season 3) N

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series (Season 3)

This Way Up (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

I Am Belmaya (2020)

24 Hours in A&E (Season 4)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

5 Star Hotel (Season 1)

Tattoo Fixers (Season 5)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!