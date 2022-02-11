What’s New on Netflix UK: February 5th – 11th, 2022

Welcome to the weekend and Brits have a bunch of new movies and shows to dive into this week including some great new Netflix Originals, some older classics and some licensed movies that are debuting on the service for the first time.

Looking ahead to Netflix next week, we’ll see the military movie The Kill Team starring Alexander Skarsgård added this Sunday. The Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston rom-com Wanderlust is coming on Wednesday and the big new Netflix Original series for the week is The Cuphead Show! which arrives on Friday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Inventing Anna (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Terry Kinney

Netflix’s headline new Netflix Original for the week stars Ozark’s Julia Garner in this already well-reviewed miniseries based on a true story.

Here’s what you can expect if you take the dive into this new limited series this weekend:

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

Sicario (2015)

Genre: Action

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Victor Garber, Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya

You can never go wrong with a good action movie and among the very best in the genre is Sicario which is directed by Denis Villeneuve who made waves in 2021 with the release of Dune.

The Lionsgate movie is about an FBI operating in the seemingly lawless underbelly of the United States to try and poor cold water on the tensions from the escalating drug war.

Everyone puts in a sublime performance in this movie.

The Hunt (2020)

Genre: Action

Director: Craig Zobel

Cast: Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan, Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee

Our final highlight for Netflix UK is, sorry, another action movie which was released in 2020 but the chances are you haven’t gotten around to watching it.

The movie sees Netflix’s GLOW star Betty Gilpin feature in this twisted horror movie that’s produced by Blumhouse.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In this dark horror satire, wealthy elites hunt innocent ordinary citizens for sport — until one of them turns the tables on her pursuers.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix in the United Kingdom This Week

Every New Movie Added to Netflix UK This Week

Anne+: The Film (2022) N

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

Bigbug (2022) N

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Into The Wind (2022) N

Kursk: The Last Mission (The Command) (2018)

Love and Leashes (2022) N

Love Tactics (2022) N

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N

Pirates (2021)

Sicario (2015)

Tall Girl 2 (2022) N

The Hunt (2020)

The Photograph (2020)

The Privelege (2022) N

White Noise (2017)

Every New Show Added to Netflix UK This Week

Catching Killers (Season 2) N

Disenchantment (Part 4) N

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N

Love is Blind (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) N

School of Roars (Season 1) N

The Big Shot Game Show (Season 1) N

The Hospital (Season 1)

Toy Boy (Season 2) N

