What’s New on Netflix UK: July 17th, 2020

It's a quiet Friday on Netflix UK today with 6 additions, but there are some exciting new Originals to be enjoyed. Here's what's new on Netflix UK today, what's leaving, and what's popular for July 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK today:

Cursed N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 48-59 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Sebastian Armesto, Shalom Brune- Franklin

A recent retelling of the iconic Arthurian legend, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford stars in her second huge Netflix Original. We’re fully expecting this series to claim the number one TV spot this weekend.

Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

Director: Leslye Davis, Catrin Einhorn

Genre: Documentary, War | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Over the course of ten years, a documentary team follows one military family, chronicling the impact of the aftermath of the Afghanistan war, where Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch was critically wounded.

Kissing Game N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 32-45 Minutes

Cast: Caio Horowicz, Iza Moreira, Michael Joelsas, Denise Fraga, Thomas Aquino

So many social distancing violations going on in this Brazilian drama, and arguably the nightmare of every parent.

A mysterious contagious disease begins to spread around a rural Brazilian town, transmitted by kissing,

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 17th, 2020

Alpha (2017)

Cursed (1 Season) N

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

Kissing Game (1 Season) N

The Millions (2019)

Slender Man (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 17th, 2020

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 17th, 2020

The Business of Drugs is battling it out with Down to Earth with Zac Efron for the UK top TV spot. Could we see Cursed usurp them both this weekend?…

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 17th, 2020 1. The Business of Drugs

2. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

3. Unsolved Mysteries

4. Warrior Nun

5. Snowpiercer

6. The Sinner

7. Tattoo Fixers

8. Stateless

9. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

