What's New on Netflix UK: July 21st, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 21, 2020, 5:45 am EST

Whats New on Netflix UK Today July 21st 2020

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking is now available to Netflix UK

It’s another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK with three new additions to the library. Thankfully, all three additions are Originals that we can’t to binge on. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 21st, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N

Director: Dave Skinner, Freddie Waters
Genre: Stand Up | Runtime: 58 Minutes

He’s posh, he’s camp, and recently single Jack Whitehall is at it again for his latest Stand Up special! This is the second Original stand up special from the comedian and his fourth Original overall.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes
Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamber, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow

The smash-hit German Original series returns for another dab on Netflix.

Dumped by the love of his life, Moritz Zimmerman is determined to win her back. Thinking money and drugs will equal the success he needs for her to fall in love with him, Moritz and his best friend set up an online drug business from their bedroom.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 21st, 2020

  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N
  • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N
  • Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 21st, 2020

  • Internet Famous (2016)
  • Us and Them (2017)

