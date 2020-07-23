What’s New on Netflix UK: July 23rd, 2020

With very few new additions on Netflix UK today, we look back to yesterday for a delicious dose of new Original content. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 23rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the highlights on Netflix UK:

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix is at the top of the documentary game, and that’s showcased once more with the arrival of Fear City: New York vs The Mafia.

In the 1970s, the city of New York was under the corrupt and violent iron grip of the Mob. Through recorded tapes, and interviews of those who were associated with the Mob we learn how the FBI did the unthinkable of taking them down.

Norsemen N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Kåre Conradi, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, Jon Øigarden, Bjørn Myrene, Silje Torp

Arguably the most underrated Original series on Netflix to date, Norsemen is back for another raid!

The life of a Viking is brutal and bloody, and that’s a lesson a small Viking village of the turn of the 9th century must learn if they are to survive.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 23rd, 2020

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N

Terminator Salvation (2009)

What’s New on Netflix UK: July 22nd, 2020

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N

The Letter Reader (2019)

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) N

Norsemen (Season 3) N

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Signs (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 23rd, 2020

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 23rd, 2020

Cursed and Fatal Affair retain their top spots on Netflix UK:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 23rd, 2020 1. Cursed

2. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

3. The Business of Drugs

4. Indian Matchmaking

5. Unsolved Mysteries

6. Warrior Nun

7. Body Fixers

8. Tattoo Fixers

9. 24 Hours in A&E

10. The Sinner — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 23, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK Today? Let us know in the comments below!