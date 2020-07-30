What’s New on Netflix UK: July 30th, 2020

A quiet but albeit exciting Thursday for subscribers on Netflix UK. Only one day remains before the long-anticipated arrival of the second season of The Umbrella Academy!

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Edward Bosco, Brook Chalmers, Jake Foushee, Todd Haberkorn, Shawn Hawkins

Finally, months, since it was announced the latest Transformers series, is now available to stream on Netflix exclusively! One for old and new fans of the franchise to enjoy together.

In the final hours of the devasting war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, the fate of Cybertron hangs in the balance. Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons both seek to unify their people, and save their planet, but on their own terms. In order to save their planet, the Autobots may have to do the absolutely unthinkable and kill Cybertron.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 30th, 2020

Puzzle (2018)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Chapter 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 30th, 2020

The Star (2017)

Trot Lovers (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 30th, 2020

Once again, The Kissing Booth 2 is number one on Netflix UK! Good Girls has also claimed the top spot for TV series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 30th, 2020 1️⃣ Good Girls

2️⃣ Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

3️⃣ Cursed

4️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron

5️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries

6️⃣ Indian Matchmaking

7️⃣ Body Fixers

8️⃣ The Umbrella Academy

9️⃣ 24 Hours in A&E

🔟 Love on the Spectrum — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 30, 2020

