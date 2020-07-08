What’s New on Netflix UK: July 8th, 2020

A quiet Wednesday on Netflix UK with three 3 additions to the library. Of the three, two are new Originals that we can’t wait to watch. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 8th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Stateless N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 50-55 Minutes

Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West

The latest Original series from Australia, expect to see Stateless hit the most popular lists this week. As a limited series, it will be one and done for the Australian drama.

The fate of a group of strangers is intertwined as they try to survive the hardships they face in an immigration detention center.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N

Director: Cristina Costantini, Kareem Tabsch

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Stars: Walter Mercedo, Willy Acosta, Lin-Manuel Miranda

As flamboyant as Liberace, in love with the stars like Galileo, and with more personality than any other person on the planet, Walter Mercado entertained Latin American audiences for decades. This documentary is an intimate look into the life and career of the famous astrologist, featuring interviews from stars who were heavily influenced by the astrologist.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 8th, 2020

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Meeercado (2020) N

Stateless (Limited Series) N

Yu0Gi-Oh! (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 8th, 2020

The House (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 8th, 2020

Subscribers in the UK are still fascinated by the revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 8th, 2020 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. Warrior Nun

3. Snowpiercer

4. The Sinner

5. Floor is Lava

6. The Baby-Sitters Club

7. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

8. Rick and Morty

9. White Lines

10. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 8, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below.