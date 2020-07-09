What’s New on Netflix UK: July 9th, 2020

Another quiet Thursday on Netflix UK with 3 new additions, but once again all three titles certainly aren’t lacking in quality. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for July 9th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK today:

Derry Girls

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewllyn

The hilarious Channel 4 Irish comedy series is now available to enjoy at your leisure on Netflix UK! One of the best comedies that C4 has released in a long time, Derry Girls has been praised wildly by fans and critics alike.

A group of young teenage girls navigates their way through life in Derry, Ireland during the troubles. Teenage life is tough for a Catholic girl, especially when you want to meet boys but attend an all-girls catholic school.

Japan Sinks: 2020 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Tomomi Muranaka, Yûko Sasaki, Masaki Terasoma

Without the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year Japan Sinks: 2020 doesn’t have the same amount of momentum as we previously hoped. The series is based on the 1970s Japanese disaster novel by acclaimed author Sakyo Komatsu.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games conclude, disaster strikes the nation of Japan after a series of earthquakes leave a trail of destruction that could destroy the island nation forever.

The Protector N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Hazar Ergüçlü, Okan Yalabik, Ayça Aysin Turan, Burçin Terzioglu

The fourth and final season The Protector is here!

Young shopkeep Hakan’s world is turned upside down after learning he is connected to an ancient and secret order. Tasked with protecting Istanbul the order grants Hakan the power of the Protector. The unlikely hero must rise to the occasion as mystical immortals threaten the city. But with Hakan completely unprepared and resisting his destiny will he ever become the hero he needs to be?

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 9th, 2020

Derry Girls (Season 2)

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Limited Series) N

The Protector (Season 4) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 9th, 2020

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 9th, 2020

Thursday maintains the status quo of this week on Netflix UK, Unsolved Mysteries, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout continues their reign at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 9th, 2020 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. Warrior Nun

3. The Sinner

4. Snowpiercer

5. Floor is Lava

6. The Babysitters-Club

7. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

8. Rick and Morty

9. White Lines

10. Dracula

