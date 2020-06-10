What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: June 10th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: June 10th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on June 10, 2020, 6:05 am EST

Reality Z is now available to stream on Netflix UK

It’s a good hump day for Netflix UK today with 6 new additions ready to be binged at your leisure. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 10th, 2020.

N = Netflix Original

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Reality Z N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes
Cast: Ravel Andrade, Luellem de Castro, Emílio de Mello, Ana Hartmann, Jesus Luz

Netflix has already had some fantastic Originals in the zombie-genre, and that looks to continue in Brazil’s adaptation of the British miniseries Dead Set with Reality Z.

The show’s five episodes reveal a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro, where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.

Lennox Hill N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8
Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

An in-depth and intimate look into the lives of four doctors, two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a chief resident OBGYN at the world-famous New York Hospital, Lennox Hill.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 10th, 2020

  • Black Butterfly (2017)
  • Curon (Season 1) N
  • Lenox Hill (Season 1) N
  • My Mister (Season 1)
  • Reality Z (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series That Left Netflix UK Today: June 10th, 2020

  • Mad Men (7 Seasons)
  • On Chesil Beach (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 10th, 2020

In a surprising turn of events, the “Polish 50 Shades of Grey” or officially known as 365 Days, has taken the movie top spot away from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

13 Reasons Why remains at the top of the most popular TV series:

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!

