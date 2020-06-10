What’s New on Netflix UK: June 10th, 2020

It’s a good hump day for Netflix UK today with 6 new additions ready to be binged at your leisure. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 10th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Reality Z N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ravel Andrade, Luellem de Castro, Emílio de Mello, Ana Hartmann, Jesus Luz

Netflix has already had some fantastic Originals in the zombie-genre, and that looks to continue in Brazil’s adaptation of the British miniseries Dead Set with Reality Z.

The show’s five episodes reveal a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro, where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.

Lennox Hill N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

An in-depth and intimate look into the lives of four doctors, two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a chief resident OBGYN at the world-famous New York Hospital, Lennox Hill.

