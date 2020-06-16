What’s New on Netflix UK: June 16th, 2020

It’s an extremely quiet day for new additions on Netflix UK with 2 new movies, but sadly there’s 23 movies & tv series that we’ll be seeing goodbye to today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 16th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix:

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Director: Mike Gunther

Genre: Action, War | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the second Rogue Warfare film has arrived on Netflix UK after the first film’s stint in the top 10 most popular movies. Subscribers can now tune in to stream the follow-up title for more daring action.

After their leader is captured by a terrorist organization, a special forces team mounts a daring rescue in a race against time to save his life.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 16th, 2020

Cruel Peter (2019)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 16th, 2020

23 titles left Netflix UK today:

Accepted (2006)

American Circumcision (2017)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

Bring It On Again (2004)

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Doom (2005)

Half Baked (1998)

Honey (2003)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jarhead (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Public Enemies (2009)

Ray (2004)

The Real Miyagi (2014)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

The Thing (2011)

Tomb Raider (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 16th, 2020

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 16th) 1. The Woods

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Alexa & Katie

4. White Lines

5. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

6. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

7. F is for Family

8. Space Force

9. Queer Eye

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 16, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!