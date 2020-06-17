What’s New on Netflix UK: June 17th, 2020

It’s another quiet Wednesday on Netflix UK with four new movies and tv series available to stream. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for June 17th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Mr. Iglesias N

Parts: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Iglesias, Gloria Aung, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha

Only a handful of six new episodes arrived today, with more expected to arrive in the near future.

A good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

People Just Do Nothing

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 27

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegwin, Asim Chaudhry, Steve Stamp, Lily Brazier

Mockumantary’s have been growing in popularity for many years now, and one of the funniest from the BBC in recent years is People Just Do Nothing.

A group of failed West London MCs runs a pirate radio station known as Korrupt FM.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 17th, 2020

Mr. Iglesias (Part 2) N

People Just Do Nothing (Season 5)

Riding Faith (2020)

Traitors (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 17th, 2020

Gotti (2018)

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint (2013)

My Wife and My Wifey (2014)

You Know Who (2003)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 17th, 2020

Polish drama The Woods now claims the UK top spot, and 365 continues to stay top, but don’t be surprised if Hereditary claims number one this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 17th) 1. The Woods

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. White Lines

4. Snowpiercer

5. Alexa & Katie

6. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

7. F is For Family

8. Space Force

9. The Last Dance

10. Queer Eye — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 17, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!