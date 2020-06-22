What’s New on Netflix UK: June 22nd, 2020

There’s only one new addition on Netflix UK today, but thankfully we’ve had some great new additions over the weekend to round up. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for June 22nd, 2020.

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Director: Steven Speilberg

Genre: History, Thriller | Runtime: 144 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Alan Ada, Noah Schnapp, Jillian Lebling

Mark Rylance gave a stand out performance in Steven Speilberg’s spy thriller, earning himself the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Leading Role.

At the height of the Cold War, lawyer James. B Donovan is hired to defend an alleged KGB spy, Rudolf Abel, in court. Soon, Donavan is approached by the CIA to help negotiate an exchange between the USA and USSR, trading Rudolph for American pilot Francis Powers.

Food Wars

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano, Kengo Kawanishi

Food Wars became a smash hit upon its 2015 release, and soon amassed a large fan following, many drooling over the animated dishes on show.

If Yukihira Souma is to defeat his father, he must learn everything there is to cooking. Souma joins the highly prestigious Engetsu Teahouse Culinary Academy, where the most talented aspiring chefs attend to sharpen their culinary skills.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 22nd, 2020

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

What was New on Netflix UK at the Weekend

Astral (2018)

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Food Wars! (Season 1)

Kappela (2020)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (New Weekly Episodes) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 22nd, 2020

Bokeh (2017)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

XX (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 22nd, 2020

The Sinner blasts The Woods off the top spot, and unsurprisingly, family animation Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation beats Skyscraper to number one film.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 22nd) 1. The Sinner

2. Rick and Morty

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

4. The Order

5. Floor is Lava

6. White Lines

7. Shameless

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. The Woods

10. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

