What’s New on Netflix UK: June 24th, 2020

Slightly busier Wednesday than last, we have 6 excellent new movies and tv series to be binged on Netflix UK today for June 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Athlete A (2020) N

Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Over the course of the USA’s history in the Olympics for Gymnastics, an astonishing 34 Bronze, 38 Silver, and 34 Gold medals have been won, but at what cost? The sacrifice of many children’s innocence at the hands of Larry David, the USAG Women’s team doctor.

Thanks to the brave victims who came forward and the reporters of the Indianapolis Star, one of the biggest scandals in American sport was uncovered.

Athlete A follows the reporters of the IndyStar as they dissect the extensive cover-up of one of the worst sexual abuse scandals in sports history.

Lennox Hill N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

The world-renowned Lennox Hill hospital in New York is never short of patients, which means its doctors are never shy of work. Told through 8 incredibly intimate and detailed episodes, Lennox Hill follows a day in a life of two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN.

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N

Director: Gaspar Antilla

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Nelson Brodt, Juan Falcón, Julio Fuentes, Jorge Garcia, Luis Gnecco

Gaspar Antilla makes his first feature film debut in this musical drama.

Memo, a former child star lives in a remote Chilean sheep farm, hiding his beautiful singing voice from the world. Traumatized by his experiences as a child, Memo has become a recluse, albeit with a glittery flair. It takes the action and nurture of one woman to listen to Memo, and to set his voice free.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 24th, 2020

Athlete A (2020) N

Bulbbul (2020) N

Freaks (2018)

Lennox Hill (Season 1) N

Line of Duty (2019)

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 24th, 2020

The Miracle (2018)

The Purge (2013)

The Raid (2011)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: June 24th, 2020

Wednesday continues the status quo from Tuesday, but can Floor is Lava beat The Sinner?

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 24th) 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. Rick and Morty

4. The Order

5. Snowpiercer

6. Shameless

7. White Lines

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Queen of the South

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 24, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!