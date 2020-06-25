What’s New on Netflix UK: June 25th, 2020

There’s not a huge amount to be excited for on Netflix UK today, but tomorrow will bring plenty of exciting Originals for the weekend. Regardless, here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 25th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Krampus (2015)

Director: Michael Dougherty

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Fantasy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Stefania LaVie Owen, Krista Stadler

Literally six months too early, but put a little horror in your Christmas egg nog with Michael Doughtery’s festive-themed horror Krampus.

Little Max Engel, tired of his family’s lack of Christmas spirit, unknowingly summons a festive demon when he tears apart his letter to Santa.

Chicuarotes (2019)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Sisters (2015)

Vivah (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 25th, 2020

The Domestics (2018)

Mary Shelley (2017)

Overboard

Recall (2018)

Swimming With Men (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 25th, 2020

Steady as she goes, The Sinner and Hotel Transylvania 3 maintain their spots at the top of the most popular titles in the UK!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 25th) 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. Rick and Morty

4. The Order

5. Snowpiercer

6. Shameless

7. White Lines

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Queen of the South

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 25, 2020

