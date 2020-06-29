What’s New on Netflix UK: June 29th, 2020

Not much to brag about on Netflix UK this Monday, but thankfully the weekend has us covered with some truly excellent new additions. Here’s what’s new, leaving, and most popular on Netflix UK for June 29th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Richard E. Grant

The Oscar-winning horror-drama outshone all the competition with its incredible use of costumes and makeup and was arguably one of the best feature films of the year. Not to mention the fact you get to see a young Gary Oldman in action, along with the immortal Keanu Reeves and Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.

After centuries of slumber, the immortal vampire Dracula awakens. Discovering that his deceased wife, Elisabeta, has been reincarnated in the form of Mina Harker, Dracula travels to England to seduce her.

Dark N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Maja Schöne, Stephan Kampwirth, Lisa Vicari

The epic conclusion to the Netflix German drama is finally here! After two seasons of mind-bending twists and turns, the apocalypse is nigh!

Mock the Week

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Stand Up, Comedy | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Dara O’Briain, Hugh Dennis, Ed Byrne, Milton Jones, Ed Gamble

Despite the fact that the BBC continues to remove much of its content from the Netflix UK library, every now and again some gems make their way back. Mock the Week is back with three of its

Mock the Week is back on Netflix with three new hilarious seasons, making fun of all the goofs and ganders of the world news.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 29th, 2020

Trick (2019)

Movies & TV Series Added to Netflix UK at the Weekend: June 27th – 28th

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 29th, 2020

Damo & Ivor: The Movie (2018)

Sassy, Go Go (Season 1)

You Got Served (2004)

Most Popular Movies & TV series on Netflix UK Today: June 29th, 2020

As we predicted, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga storms to the top of the movie list:

Most Popular TV series on Netflix UK: June 29th, 2020 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

4. Rick and Morty

5. The Order

6. White Lines

7. Dark

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Shameless

10. Snowpiercer

