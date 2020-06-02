What’s New on Netflix UK: June 2nd, 2020

It’s a very trying time in the world right now, so make sure to take a few hours out of your day to sit back, relax and shut your brain off and watch the selection of new movies and TV series that arrived on Netflix UK today for June 2nd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Addams Family (2019)

Director: Greg Tiernan

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

Perhaps not the reboot everyone wanted, but one that Universal and United Artists Releasing felt the world needed. One for the children to enjoy, and once you’ve finished streaming the modern animated version, make sure to show the kids the beloved 90s classics that are still loved almost 30 years later.

Moving to the perfect home away from the angry mobs who despise their macabre nature, The Addams Family has lived in relative peace and isolation in their New Jersey home for over 13 years. When reality tv-star Margaux Needler arrives in town and becomes intent of running The Addams out of it, it’s up to the family to defend their home, and their peculiar ways.

Fuller House N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 75

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger

The final half of season 5 has arrived, which means all of the final season of Fuller House is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

Years on since we last saw the Tanner family, DJ has grown up, had three boys, been married, and recently widowed. To help out the family, DJ’s sister, Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy, and Kimmy’s teenage daughter move in with the Fuller’s to help DJ raise her sons.

What’s new on Netflix UK Today: June 2nd, 2020

The Addams Family (2019)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Fuller House: Season 5B N

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N

What’s Up (2006)

Movies & TV Series leaving Netflix UK Today: June 2nd, 2020

The Creative Brain

Ghost Town Gold

The Homecoming

License to Drill: Louisiana

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 2nd, 2020

With the current state of affairs in the world, it probably won’t come as a surprise that The First Purge resides at the top of the list of most popular movies on Netflix UK:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 2nd) 1. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

2. Space Force

3. White Lines

4. The Last Dance

5. Queen of the South

6. Dynasty

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race

8. Dead to Me

9. Sweet Magnolias

10. Snowpiercer pic.twitter.com/VoFT3AkSM6 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 2, 2020

