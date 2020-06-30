What’s New on Netflix UK: June 30th, 2020

The 1st of July arrives tomorrow and with it plenty of new great movies and tv series. But, that hasn’t stopped Netflix UK dropping 19 new titles on the library for June 30th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Poldark

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 35

Genre: Drama, History, Romance, | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jack Farthing, Beatie Edney, Tristan Sturrock

Netflix UK has suffered some major losses of BBC titles from the library, but thankfully, there are still some great dramas returning for more. In particular, the highly popular historical-drama Poldark, starring heartthrob, Aidan Turner, returns to Netflix for the fourth season.

Upon his return from the American Revolutionary War, Ross Poldark discovers his father has died, the family estate in ruins, and his former flame engaged to another man. In an attempt to rebuild his life, Poldark starts a new business venture, much to the disdain of his new enemies.

The-40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

Director: Judd Apatow

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, Seth Rogan

2005 was a great year for Steve Carell. Starring in his first big leading role, and hilarious to boot, the year was also the start of his role as the iconic Michael Scott on NBC’s The Office.

40-years-young, Andy, the workplace nerd, has never had sex. When his work buddies hear about Andy’s dilemma they goad him into trying to pop his cherry. The pressure mounts on Andy when he falls for a single mother.

Scarface (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 170 Minutes

Cast: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Not much needs to be said about one of the most iconic films of the 20th Century. Al Pacino is phenomenal as always, giving an over the top, but extremely memorable performance as infamous Tony Montana.

Tony Montana, a detained Cuban immigrant, takes over a Miami drug cartel becoming one of the biggest drug kingpins in America.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 30th, 2020

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

Adú (2020) N

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Billy Madison (1995)

BNA (Season 1) N

The Change-Up (2011)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

The Holiday (2006)

Homemade (Season 1) N

Hop (2011)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

Patch Adams (1998)

Poldark (Season 4)

Ride Along (2014)

Robin Hood (2010)

Scarface (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Trick (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 30th, 2020

Black 47 (2018)

The Cobbler (2014)

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: 2 Seasons

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Footprints: The Path of Your Life (2015)

Going in Style (2017)

The Happy Prince (2018)

The House on Coco Road (2016)

London Fields (2018)

Look Who’s Back (2015)

Manhattan Romance (2014)

McQueen (2018)

Mohawk (2017)

The Pyramid (2014)

Realms (2017)

Sicario 2: Soldado (2018)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

This Is Personal (2019)

Trico Tri: Happy Halloween (2018)

Unforgettable (2017)

Zoo: 3 Seasons

