What’s New on Netflix UK: June 4th, 2020

It’s been a quiet couple of days on Netflix UK, so we’ve compiled the list of today’s and yesterday’s new additions into one. Anime fans will be delighted to see the return of Baki, and Bollywood fans will be happy to see some new movies to stream too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for June 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights for Netflix UK:

Baki N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Martial Arts | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kirk Thornton, Troy Baker, Cherami Leigh, Johnny Yong Bosch, Ray Chase

In a surprising turn of events, all thirteen episodes of the latest season of Baki is now available to stream on Netflix globally! No long wait for the series to be broadcast in Japan, you can binge all thirteen episodes right now!

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

Spelling the Dream N

Director: Sam Rega

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 82 Minutes

An in-depth documentary into the impact of Indian-Americans has had on the nation’s spelling-bee contests.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 4th, 2020

Baki (Part 3) N

Can You Hear Me (Season 1) N

What Was New on Netflix UK: June 3rd, 2020

Can’t Complain (2007)

Hot Sweet Sour (2017)

Overnight Republic (2017)

Spelling the Dream (2020) N

Movies & TV Series That Left Netflix UK Today: June 4th, 2020

Swordmaster (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 4th, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Addams Family has smashed its way to the top of the movies, and the docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein continues its stint at the top:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 4th) 1. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

2. Space Force

3. White Lines

4. The Last Dance

5. Queen of the South

6. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

7. Dynasty

8. Snowpiercer

9. Fuller House

10. Dead to Me pic.twitter.com/GRLqbpBE5K — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 4, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!