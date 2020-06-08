What’s New on Netflix UK: June 8th, 2020

Not much to brag about on Netflix UK today, but thankfully the weekend additions provided us with much-needed entertainment. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today and the past weekend additions

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Hangover Trilogy

Director: Todd Phillips

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 100 / 102 / 100 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham

To go from The Hangover to The Joker is one hell of a leap for director Todd Phillips. The Hangover films were a smash hit in the late noughties, and had a huge impact on the careers of all the leading men of the franchise, in particular one Mr. Galifianakis.

For their friend’s bachelor party, the “Wolfpack” take a trip to Las Vegas for a night of drunken debauchery. Waking up the next morning with no memory of the night before, and a missing groom who needs to be at his imminent wedding, the Wolfpack must retrace their steps to find their friend.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 8th, 2020

Uglydolls (2019)

New Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK at the Weekend

365 Days (2020)

Forensic (2020)

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover: Part 2 (2011)

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

Project Papa (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 8th, 2020

Hypersomnia (2016)

Stealth (2005)

Movies & TV Series That Left Netflix UK at the Weekend

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Disturbing the Peace (2020)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

The Art of Organized Noize (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 8th, 2020

No surprises here that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 13 Reasons Why have claimed the top spots over the weekend.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 8th) 1. 13 Reasons Why

2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

3. White Lines

4. Space Force

5. Queer Eye

6. The Last Dance

7. Queen of the South

8. Dynasty

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

10. Dead to Me pic.twitter.com/AAAyWsQ0r8 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 8, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!