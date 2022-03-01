What’s New on Netflix UK: March 1st, 2022

The start of a new month means a new round of big additions to the Netflix UK library. With 28 new additions to mark the start of March, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for March 1st, 2022.

Here are some of the top highlights from today’s additions;

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Superhero | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris

Regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, without Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, it’s unlikely the MCU as we know it would exist today.

Forced to lead a double life, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is dissatisfied when it begins to affect his love life and powers. But as Peter attempts to walk away from his superhero persona, he is forced into action when the excellent but incredibly dangerous Doctor Octavious begins wreaking havoc on New York City.

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Animation, Action, Adveutu| Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Diamond Dallas Page, Shrani Vinson, Derek Mears, Denise Richards, Will Yun Lee.

The concept of fallen superheroes is not new to the superhero genre, especially from what we’ve seen over the past couple of years. However, Through the use of live-action and multiple animation styles, we get an even more unique perspective on the tale.

In an alternate version of our world, the planet is protected by a team of Earth’s greatest superheroes. But when their leader goes rogue and self-destructs, it’s up to the heroes to confront the evil festering in the world and fight the evil growing in themselves.

Geordie Shore (3 Seasons)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 29

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Scott Timlin

MTV’s Jersey Shore was wildly popular in the US, so it was only natural for the series to fly across the pond and find some of the most unforgettable lasses and lads of the Geordie Shore.

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: March 1st, 2022

Alive (1993)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Cujo (1983)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hell on the Border (2019)

Her (2013)

Love Is Colorblind (2021)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Patriots Days (2016)

Paul (2011)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Great Raid (2005)

The Master (2012)

The Scapegoat (2012)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

United (2011)

1 New TV Show Added to Netflix UK: March 1st, 2022

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK: March 1st, 2022

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Hitler’s Secret Sex Life (Season 1)

Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK: March 1st, 2022

Celebrity Ex on the Beach (Season 1)

Geordie Shore (3 Seasons)

