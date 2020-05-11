What’s New on Netflix UK: May 11th, 2020

A quiet start to a new week in May with the addition of five new titles on Netflix UK. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Trial By Media N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Runtime: 63 Minutes

The power wielded by the media can greatly influence the opinions of the masses across many different subjects, especially crime. Trial By Media takes an in-depth look into how some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history were portrayed by the media.

Bordertown N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 31

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

The popular Finnish series returns to Netflix for its third season.

While trying to keep his mind and his fractured family together, police detective Kari Sorjonen must solve some of the most despicable crimes committed in Finland.

Have a Good Trip (2020) N

Director: Donick Cary

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 85 Minutes

A fun and hilarious documentary that sees celebrities discuss their extremely surreal experiences on psychedelic drugs in an animated form.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 11th, 2020

Action Replayy (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Bordertown: Season 3 N

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychodelhics (2020) N

Trial By Media: Season 1 N

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 11th, 2020

Unsurprisingly the release of Dead to Me season 2 takes the top spot, knocking After Life down to third.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 11th) 1. Dead to Me

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race

3. After Life

4. The Last Dance

5. Modern Family

6. Too Hot to Handle

7. Hollywood

8. The Last Kingdom

9. Secret Celebrity RuPaul’s Drag Race

10. Rust Valley Restorers — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 11, 2020

