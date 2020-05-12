What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: May 12th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: May 12th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on May 12, 2020, 6:02 am EST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Schmidt vs. the Reverend is now available to stream on Netflix UK

It’s another quiet day for quantity on Netflix with 3 new titles, but that includes one of the biggest comedy releases of the year for the streaming service. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 12th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Schmidt vs. the Reverend (2020) N

Director: Claire Scanlon
Genre: Interactive, Comedy | Runtime: 189 Minutes
Cast: Ellie Kemper, Daniel Radcliffe, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Carol Kane

The biggest interactive episode since Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, this time subscribers get to decide the fate of the ever beloved Kimmy Schmidt.

Kimmy is finally getting married, but there’s still one last problem she must deal with before her big day, taking down the Reverend. It’s up to you to help Kimmy take the fight to the Reverend as she sets off on her biggest adventure yet.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 12th, 2020

  • Ali & Alia (2019)
  • True: Terrific Tales: Season 1 N
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020) N

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK Today: May 12th, 2020

  • Kickboxer: Retaliation (2017)

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 12th, 2020

Dead to Me and Extraction remain top of their respective categories:

