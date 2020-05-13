What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: May 13th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: May 13th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on May 13, 2020, 6:02 am EST

The Wrong Missy is now available to stream on Netflix

A very quiet day on Netflix today, with only two new additions to the UK library. Still, we can see positives to both; so here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 13th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

Director: Tyler Spindel
Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Cast: David Spade, Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Schneider, Molly Sims

Your next feature from Happy Madison Productions, instead of Adam Sandler you’re getting more of the Emporer himself: David Spade. Eagle-eyed fans will recognise actress Lauren Lapkus from Orange is the New Black.

After meeting Missy, the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he invited the wrong Missy.

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Director: Dylan Mohan Grey
Genre: Documentary, History | Runtime: 87 Minutes

The AIDS crisis devastated parts of Africa, and in recent years drugs have been developed to help combat the virus.

Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: 13th, 2020

  • Fire in the Blood (2012)
  • The Wrong Missy (2020) N

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 13th

Extraction is knocked off the top by Rogue Warfare, and the Basketball docuseries The Last Dance claims the TV top spot once again.

