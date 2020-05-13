What’s New on Netflix UK: May 13th, 2020

A very quiet day on Netflix today, with only two new additions to the UK library. Still, we can see positives to both; so here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 13th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

Director: Tyler Spindel

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: David Spade, Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Schneider, Molly Sims

Your next feature from Happy Madison Productions, instead of Adam Sandler you’re getting more of the Emporer himself: David Spade. Eagle-eyed fans will recognise actress Lauren Lapkus from Orange is the New Black.

After meeting Missy, the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he invited the wrong Missy.

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Director: Dylan Mohan Grey

Genre: Documentary, History | Runtime: 87 Minutes

The AIDS crisis devastated parts of Africa, and in recent years drugs have been developed to help combat the virus.

Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: 13th, 2020

Fire in the Blood (2012)

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 13th

Extraction is knocked off the top by Rogue Warfare, and the Basketball docuseries The Last Dance claims the TV top spot once again.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 13th) 1. The Last Dance

2. Dead to Me

3. After Life

4. Modern Family

5. The Last Kingdom

6. Money Heist

7. Hollywood

8. Too Hot to Handle

9. Ozark

10. Trial By Media — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 13, 2020

What are you watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!