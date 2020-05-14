What’s New on Netflix UK: May 14th, 2020

A slightly busier day on Netflix UK today with the addition of seven new titles to be streamed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 14th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Schitt’s Creek

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 80

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliot

The latest and final season of Schitt’s Creek is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 14th, 2020

7 new movies and TV series available to stream on Netflix:

Bittersweet (2010)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

Dilan (1990)

Dilan (1991)

Match (2017)

Rencor tatuado (2018)

Schitt’s Creek: 6 Seasons

Movies and TV Series That Left Netflix UK Today: May 14th, 2020

6 Movies and TV series left Netflix UK today:

Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season

Iris: 1 Season

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

The Legend of Wu Kong (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Shark: 1 Season

What’s Most Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 14th, 2020

Dead to Me reclaims the top spot for the most popular television series and The Wrong Missy debuts with a seat at the top of the most popular movies.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (May 14th) 1. Dead to Me

2. The Last Dance

3. After Life

4. Trial by Media

5. Modern Family

6. Money Heist

7. The Last Kingdom

8. Hollywood

9. Ozark

10. Too Hot to Handle

