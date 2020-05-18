What’s New on Netflix UK: May 18th, 2020

Netflix UK feels the Monday blues with the addition of only two new movies and tv shows to the library. There was a handful of new arrivals at the weekend as well, so here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 18th, 2020.

First of all, here’s today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Big Flower Fight N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 33 – 42 Minutes

With the lockdown in place, there will be many people getting their hands dirty and fingers green for the first time. Take some inspiration from the immense talent that take part in The Big Flower Fight.

Ten extremely talented florists, sculptors, and garden designers go head-to-head in the most floral friendly fight in history as they each attempt to make some truly spectacularly garden sculptures.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 18th, 2020

The Big Flower Fight: Season 1 N

The Light in the Dark (2019)

Movies and TV Shows that arrived at the Weekend

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season

Iris: 1 Season

Monos (2019)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 N

South Park: Season 22

Movies and TV Shows That Left Netflix UK Today: May 18th, 2020

Midnight Express (1978)

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 18th, 2020

White Lines takes the TV show top spot for Monday, and The Wrong Missy remains top for the fifth day running:

The Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 18th) 1. White Lines

2. Dead to Me

3. The Last Dance

4. After Life

5. RuPaul’s Drag Race

6. Money Heist

7. Trial by Media

8. The Last Kingdom

9. Modern Family

10. Schitt’s Creek — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 18, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!