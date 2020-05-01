What’s New on Netflix UK: May 1st, 2020

The first of May is here, and it’s an exciting day on Netflix UK today with the addition of 45 new titles. There’s also a chunk of titles that left the UK library today, but with so many new titles to binge, you’ll certainly be keeping yourself busy this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for May 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Hollywood: Limited Series N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama

Cast: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott

Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy drops his first full Netflix Original series with Hollywood today. The limited series is a period piece, set in the golden age of Hollywood as we follow a group of aspiring young actors and filmmakers attempt to make it big.

The Half of It (2020) N

Director: Alice Wu

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Leah Lewis, Enrique Murciano, Beck Ann Baker, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer

Writing and directing her second feature film, Alice Wu’s The Half of It will definitely be one of the stand out Originals of May. Teen-dramas have been incredibly successful on Netflix, therefore we expect to see The Half of It beat Tall Girl’s 41 million views.

Ellie Chu, friendless and shy straight-A student runs a business in school, making money off the students who want her to do their homework. She receives an unusual request from one of the jocks, Paul, to help him write a letter to Aster Flores, the girl he loves. The unlikely pair strike up a friendship, but it becomes extremely complicated when Ellie finds herself falling for Aster too.

Modern Family & New Girl

Two extremely surprising additions to the Netflix UK library today are all 7 and 11 seasons of New Girl and Modern Family, respectively.

Modern Family was once one of the most popular network television series in America and would have been a perfect addition to the Disney+ library in the UK. Well, Disney+’s loss is a Netflix UK gain as all 250 episodes are now available to stream!

Another Disney property thanks to the acquisition of Fox, we’re not too surprised that New Girl came to Netflix over Disney+, thanks to the content of the series being much more mature. All 7 seasons, a total of 146 episodes, are now available to binge!

What’s New on Netflix UK: May 1st, 2020

32 New Movies Added to Netflix UK Today:

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Blue Streak (1999)

Center Stage (2000)

Disturbia (2007)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Faster (2010)

Fire With Fire (2012)

First Knight (1995)

Four Brothers (2005)

Funny Girl (1968)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

Get In (2019) N

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Killer Cove (2019)

Labyrinth (1986)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Material (2012)

Mouse Hunt (1997)

Norbit (2007)

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Psycho (2020)

Red (2010)

Run All Night (2015)

The Half of It (2020) N

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: The Chrissy (2020) N

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

13 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK Today:

Almost Happy: Season 1 N

Hollywood: Limited Series N

Into the Night: Season 1 N

Medici: Season 3 N

Modern Family: 7 Seasons

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

New Girl: 7 Season

Oh Yuck: Season 1

Reckoning: Season 1

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Transformers: Cyberverse: 2 Seasons

Upin & Ipin: Season 3

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK Today:

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Titles That Left Netflix UK on May 1st, 2020

A total of 82 titles were removed from Netflix UK today:

21 (2008)

27: Gone Too Soon (2017)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A Violent Man (2017)

A.M.I. (2019)

Abby Sen (2015)

American Experience: The Circus (Season 1)

American Experience: The Island Murder (2018)

Bitto Boss (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Chashme Buddoor (2013)

Crusoe (1988)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Deadly Expose (2017)

Defying the Nazis: The Sharp’s War (2016)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

ExPatriot (2017)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Forever My Girl (2012)

Forsaken (2017)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

Inkaar (2013)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

Iris (Season 1)

Ironclad (2011)

Laal Rang (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Le K Benzema (2017)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Love Rain (Season 1)

Malone (1987)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Mary Kom (2014)

Maya Angelou: And Still Irise (2016)

Moh Maya Money (2016)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Mutant Busters (2 Seasons)

My Brother… Nikhil (2005)

Oh My God (2012)

Onaatah (2016)

One by Two (2014)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Queen (2014)

Queens of Comedy (Season 1)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Revolt (2017)

Ringan (2015)

RoboCop (1987)

Saeed Mirza: The Leftist Sufi (2016)

Shaitan (2011)

Shanghai (2012)

Shorgul (2016)

Siddhant (2014)

Silencer (2018)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Special 26 (2013)

Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story (2014)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Tara Bulba (1962)

Terra (2015)

The Back-Up Plan (2010)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Twilight (2008)

What the Fish (2013)

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!