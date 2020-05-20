What’s New on Netflix UK: May 20th, 2020

A reasonably busy Wednesday for Netflix UK with a bunch of originals now ready to be streamed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for May 20th, 2020

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Blood & Water N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 44 minutes

Cast: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Gail Mabalane, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel

The story of Blood and Water is eerily similar, or more likely to be loosely based on the real-life story of Zephany Nurse, who was abducted at birth. 17 years later, and after striking up a friendship with a fellow student, Zephany discovered that she had been abducted at birth, and her friend was in fact her sister, later reuniting with her real parents.

A chance encounters leads a young teen to believe that a popular student of an elite Cape Town school is in fact her sister who was abducted at birth. Transferring to the school, she attempts to uncover the secrets of the past.

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N

Genre: Music | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Performing live at the Radio City Music Hall, Ben Platt, accompanied by a full band, performs songs from his debut LP “Sing to Me Instead.”

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 20th, 2020

Anchor Baby (2010)

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N

Blood & Water: Season 1 N

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera: Season 1

Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020) N

The Queen and the Conqueror: Season 1 N

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 20th, 2020

The Wrong Missy continues its run at the top, and White Lines manages to beat the last two episodes of The Last Dance to remain number one.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 20th) 1. White Lines

2. The Last Dance

3. Dead to me

4. After Life

5. Money Heist

6. Modern Family

7. The Last Kingdom

8. South Park

9. Schitt’s Creek

10. Trial by Media — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 20, 2020

