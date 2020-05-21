What’s New on Netflix UK: May 21st, 2020

It’s a busy day on Netflix UK with the addition of 15 new movies and tv series on Netflix, that being said only 2 features we feel most subscribers will be interested in. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 21st, 2020.

Steve Jobs (2015)

Director: Danny Boyle

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogan, Jeff Daniels, Michael Stuhlbarg

One of the most influential visionaries of all time, studios were lining up to base films on the incredible but highly controversial man. Opting to showcase the most influential moments of Steve Job’s career, Danny Boyle’s biopic-drama allows Michael Fassbender to show off his acting chops.

Aftermath (2017)

Director: Elliot Lester

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace, Judah Nelson, Larry Sullivan

Narcos: Mexico star Scoot McNairy stars alongside on-screen veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in this thriller from Elliot Lester. An interesting change of pace from the action films Arnie would have usually starred in, Aftermath certainly split opinions in half.

A grieving father searches for answers, and the man responsible, after an air traffic controllers mistake results in the death of his wife and daughter

Aftermath (2017)

Bye Bye London (1981)

Fifty-Year-Old Teenager (1996)

First Kill (2017)

#FriendButMaried (2018)

Lock Your Girls In (1982)

The Married Couples (1981)

Mujeres arriba (2019)

No Longer Kids (1979)

Raya and Sakina (1984)

Sayed the Servant (1985)

The School of Mischief (1973)

Steve Jobs (2015)

Warsaw by Night (2015)

The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)

White Lines and The Wrong Missy continue to stay in the top spots for Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (May 21st) 1. White Lines

2. The Last Dance

3. Dead to Me

4. Sweet Magnolias

5. After Life

6. Money Heist

7. Modern Family

8. The Last Kingdom

9. Ozark

10. South park — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 21, 2020

