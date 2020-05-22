What’s New on Netflix UK: May 22nd, 2020

It’s an extremely good Friday today with the addition of 24 new movies and tv series. You’ll be spoilt for choice on another weekend lockdown, remember to stay safe, stay home and binge on Netflix! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for May 22nd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

King Kong (2005)

Coming off the back of the success of Lord of the Rings, director Peter Jackson took on the challenge of retelling the classic cinematic tale of King Kong. Andy Serkis was in fine form once again, taking on the role of Kong in a mo-cap suit, displaying why he’s one of the best physical actors in Hollywood.

To create his masterpiece film, a greedy film producer assembles a crew and some actors to sail to Skull Island, where legend has it, native cannibals reside. Upon setting foot on the island, they all soon come to realize there are far worse, and bigger monsters than cannibals, who themselves worship Kong, the king of Skull Island.

An American Tail (1986)

An underrated classic, An American Tail on VHS was a must-have for the 80s and 90s kids. If you loved An American Tail as a child, and have children of your own now, then make sure to introduce them to a heartwarming classic.

A little Russian mouse, Fievel, and his family immigrate to America to escape from being hunted by cats. But as they make their way to the new their new home, the journey is far more perilous than they thought. As Feivel falls overboard on the boat to America, he must find a way back to his loving family.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

An iconic film of the early 80s, the music of The Blues Brothers still lives on today, forty years later, being performed on stages around the globe. With the incredible duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd and an all-star cast of some of the biggest names in music, it’s hard to not to be entertained.

After his release from jail, Jake Blues reunites with his brother Elwood. On a mission from God himself, the Blues Brothers must raise $5,000 for the orphanage they grew up in before it closes. One by one, they get their old band back together to play various gigs, and in the process making quite a few enemies.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 22nd, 2020

BASEketball (1998)

Battleship (2012)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Children of Men (2006)

Contraband (2012)

Control Z: Season 1 N

Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

History 101: Season 1 N

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

The Lovebirds (2020) N

Mercury Rising (1998)

Miami Vice (2006)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

Bad Neighbours (2014)

Psycho (1998)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 N

Ted (2012)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Vertigo (1958)

Waterworld (1995)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: May 22nd, 2020

12 Years Promise: Season 1

Beating Again: Season 1

Can We Get Married?: Season 1

Guilt: Season 1

Last: Season 1

Mother!: Season 1

Secret Affair: Season 1

This is My Love: Season 1

