What’s New on Netflix UK: May 27th, 2020

It’s another quiet Wednesday for Netflix UK with the addition of two new titles. Aiming for quality over quantity, of at least one of the new additions below is going to be watched immensely by subscribers all around the world. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 4

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein and his terrible crimes of trafficking women for himself, and his rich friends. His victims come forward to tell their tales of how they were treated less than human, how they survived, and how they’ve tried to move on with their lives since his death.

I’m No Longer Here (2019) N

Director: Fernando Frias

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño, Xueming Angelina Chen, Brandon Stanton, Jonathan Espinoza, Juan Garcia

The Mexican drama was released at the Tribeca Film Festival and received high praise from critics, hopefully it’ll be praised by plenty of subscribers too.

After a terrible misunderstanding with a local gang, cumbia-music hooked 17-year-old Ulises is sent across the border to save his life.

