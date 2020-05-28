What’s New on Netflix UK: May 28th, 2020

It’s a much busier day on Netflix UK today with the addition of 32 new movies and tv series to the library. There’s certainly enough titles to keep you busy today, and throughout the rest of the week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 28th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The First Purge (2018)

Director: Gerard McMurray

Genre: Action, Horror | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Mugga, Patch Darragh

Every franchisee gets the prequel treatment, and The Purge was no exception to the rule.

Taking you back to the start of Amerca’s greatest new tradition, we see the very beginnings of the Purge. The New Founding Fathers of America initiate their plan and conduct the Purge experiment upon the residents of Staten Island. For 12 hours, all crime is legal, and $5,000 is awarded to anyone who risks staying.

The Cured (2017)

Director: David Freyne

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Page, Sam Keely, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Stuart Graham, Paula Malcomson

A refreshing take on the over-populated genre, The Cured failed to captivate the box office but has gained a small cult following in the years proceeding the film. Extremely underrated, The Cured is an excellent zombie-drama that deserves a watch this weekend.

In the years following a zombie plague that ravaged Europe, those who were given a vaccine are now known as “The Cured.” Senan, one of The Cured, reunites with his sister-in-law, Abbie, and his young nephew Cillian. Social issues plague the former zombies, with fears that the Cured, and the remaining infected, locked in captivity, could lead to another outbreak.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 28th, 2020

1 Mile to You (2017)

Blind (2016)

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016)

Bottom of the World (2017)

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope: Season 1

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World: Season 1

Clean break: Season 1

The Cured (2017)

Dominion Creek: 2 Seasons

Doroheddoro: Season 1 N

Edie (2019)

Empresses in the Palace: Season 1

The End (2019)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

The First Purge (2018)

Grandmother’s Farm (2014)

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)

I, Dolours (2018)

Intuition (2020) N

The Irish Mob: Season 1

Jack Taylor: Season 1

iPod: Season 1

The Last Animals (2017)

Leave No Trace (2018)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Republic of Doyle: 6 Seasons

Rogue Agent (2015)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All: Season 1Tomboy (2016)

Unbroken: Path to Redemption (2018)

The Villainess (2017)

