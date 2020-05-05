What’s New on Netflix UK: May 5th, 2020

It’s an extremely quiet day on Netflix today with only the addition of 2 new titles to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for May 5th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s highlights:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (2020) N

Runtime: 60 minutes

The world’s richest comedian is back on stage once again for his latest comedy special. There are new gags, new jokes, and plenty of laughs to keep you thoroughly entertained.

Ophelia (2018)

Director: Claire McCarthy

Genre: Drama, History, Romance | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Calum O’Rourke, Nathaniel Parker, Jack Cunningham-Nuttall

Off the back of her Star Wars fame, Daisy Ridley starred in Semi Chellas screenplay of Ophelia, the story of Hamlet told from the perspective of the Ophelia.

Titles that left Netflix UK: May 5th, 2020

Only four removals from Netflix UK today:

4th Man Out (2015)

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010)

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014)

Hope: One in a Billion (2017)

What’s most popular on Netflix UK: May 5th, 2020

It’s been well over a week since the release of After Life season 2 and it still holds the number one spot for most popular TV Show on Netflix UK:

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 5th) 1. After Life

2. Never Have I Ever

3. The Last Kingdom

4. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

5. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

6. Into the Night

7. Hollywood

8. Money Heist

9. RuPaul’s Drag Race

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 5, 2020

